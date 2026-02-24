Duke vs Notre Dame College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

The Duke Blue Devils (25-2, 13-1 ACC) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-15, 3-11 ACC) on February 24, 2026 at Purcell Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Duke vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (81.5%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's Duke-Notre Dame spread (Duke -18.5) or total (140.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 18.5 or more this season, Duke (4-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (44.4%) than Notre Dame (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Blue Devils have fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in 13 home games, and six times in nine road games.

The Fighting Irish's winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .600 (6-4-0).

Duke's record against the spread in conference games is 7-7-0.

Notre Dame is 6-8-0 against the spread in ACC games this year.

Duke vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (90%) in those games.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -3448 or better.

Notre Dame is 3-13 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.8% of those games).

The Fighting Irish have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 97.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke was the 11th-best squad in the country in points scored (83.2 per game) and seventh-best in points allowed (62.8) last year.

Duke was the 24th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (35.6) and 12th-best in rebounds allowed (27.3) last year.

Last season Duke was 17th-best in the country in assists with 16.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Duke was ninth-best in college basketball in committing them (8.9 per game) last season. It was 265th in forcing them (10.4 per game).

Last season Notre Dame averaged 72.6 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 72.5 points per contest (195th-ranked).

Last year Notre Dame pulled down 31.6 boards per game (194th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.1 rebounds per contest (56th-ranked).

Last season Notre Dame ranked 323rd in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.4 per game.

Notre Dame ranked 25th-worst in the country with 9.5 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!