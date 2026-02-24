Michigan vs Minnesota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

The Michigan Wolverines (25-2, 15-1 Big Ten) will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) after winning five straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (93.5%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Michigan-Minnesota spread (Michigan -22.5) or total (144.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Minnesota has compiled a 12-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have done a better job covering the spread at home (8-5-0) than they have in road games (3-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Golden Gophers have a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.444, 4-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Michigan is 7-9-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten action, Minnesota is 8-8-0 this season.

Michigan vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 23 times (92%) in those games.

The Wolverines have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -7692 or better.

Minnesota has been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. Minnesota has finished 5-10 in those games.

The Golden Gophers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +2200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 98.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan is outscoring opponents by 20.9 points per game with a +563 scoring differential overall. It puts up 89.6 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allows 68.7 per contest (56th in college basketball).

Yaxel Lendeborg is 325th in the country with a team-high 14.6 points per game.

Minnesota's +87 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.9 points per game (294th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (37th in college basketball).

Minnesota's leading scorer, Cade Tyson, is 43rd in the nation, putting up 19.5 points per game.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. They collect 37.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.6 per outing.

Lendeborg is 106th in college basketball action with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Wolverines.

The Golden Gophers rank 309th in the country at 29.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 28.6 their opponents average.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson paces the Golden Gophers with 6.8 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball).

Michigan records 108.4 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while giving up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

The Golden Gophers' 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 152nd in college basketball, and the 94.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 163rd in college basketball.

