Tennessee vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

The Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 10-4 SEC) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Missouri Tigers (18-9, 8-6 SEC) on February 24, 2026 at Mizzou Arena.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Arena: Mizzou Arena

Tennessee vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (65.3%)

Tennessee is a 4.5-point favorite against Missouri on Tuesday and the over/under is set at 145.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the contest.

Tennessee vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 13-14-0 ATS this season.

Missouri has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Missouri is 4-3 against the spread compared to the 9-9 ATS record Tennessee racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Volunteers own a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than they do on the road (3-5-0).

The Tigers have performed better against the spread away (5-4-0) than at home (7-9-0) this year.

Tennessee's record against the spread in conference play is 7-7-0.

Missouri is 7-7-0 against the spread in SEC action this year.

Tennessee vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has come away with 13 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Volunteers have won 11 of 14 games when listed as at least -205 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri has been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. Missouri has gone 5-6 in those games.

The Tigers are 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 67.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Tennessee was the 167th-ranked team in the nation (74.0 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 10th-best (63.1 points allowed per game).

Last year, Tennessee was 105th in the country in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 13th-best in rebounds conceded (27.5).

Tennessee was 61st in the nation in assists (15.4 per game) last season.

Last season, Tennessee was 40th in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.6 per game) and 250th in turnovers forced (10.5).

Missouri surrendered 73.6 points per game last year (228th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived offensively, putting up 83.6 points per contest (ninth-best).

With 31.0 boards per game, Missouri ranked 234th in the nation. It allowed 29.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 70th in college basketball.

Missouri ranked 184th in the country with 13.5 dimes per contest.

With 10.5 turnovers per game, Missouri was 120th in college basketball. It forced 13.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 33rd in college basketball.

