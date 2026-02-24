Arizona vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Big 12 action on Tuesday will see the the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 12-2 Big 12) visit the Baylor Bears (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) at Foster Pavilion, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Arizona vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (69.8%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Arizona (-8.5) versus Baylor on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 155.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has put together a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor is 10-16-0 ATS this year.

Baylor covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Arizona covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (47.4%).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have performed worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 15 home games, and five times in eight road games.

The Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home is .357 (5-9-0). On the road, it is .375 (3-5-0).

Arizona is 8-6-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Baylor has beaten the spread four times in 14 Big 12 games.

Arizona vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (88.2%) in those games.

This season, the Wildcats have been victorious 11 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -450 or shorter on the moneyline.

Baylor has been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. Baylor has finished 1-10 in those games.

The Bears have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona's +505 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.2 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per contest (52nd in college basketball).

Brayden Burries leads Arizona, scoring 15.2 points per game (277th in college basketball).

Baylor outscores opponents by 6.3 points per game (posting 82.6 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and conceding 76.3 per contest, 248th in college basketball) and has a +170 scoring differential.

Cameron Carr is 67th in the nation with a team-leading 18.7 points per game.

The Wildcats are second in college basketball at 40.4 rebounds per game. That's 12.8 more than the 27.6 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka tops the Wildcats with 9.4 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball action).

The Bears come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. They are pulling down 34.3 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.3.

Caden Powell paces the Bears with 6.5 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball).

Arizona ranks 35th in college basketball by averaging 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is fourth in college basketball, allowing 82.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Bears' 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 73rd in college basketball, and the 94.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 165th in college basketball.

