Saint Louis vs Dayton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

The Dayton Flyers (18-9, 9-5 A-10) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (25-2, 13-1 A-10) on February 24, 2026.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Arena: UD Arena

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis win (69.3%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Saint Louis (-5.5) versus Dayton on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 156.5 points for this game.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has covered 16 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Dayton has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Dayton is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 15-8 ATS record Saint Louis racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Billikens have performed better at home, covering 12 times in 16 home games, and four times in eight road games.

The Flyers have performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than on the road (3-6-0) this year.

Saint Louis has nine wins against the spread in 14 conference games this year.

Dayton has covered the spread six times in 14 A-10 games.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has won in 22, or 91.7%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Billikens have won 21 of 22 games when listed as at least -250 or better on the moneyline.

Dayton has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. Dayton has gone 2-5 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +202 or longer, the Flyers have gone 1-4 (20%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Louis has a 71.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Louis outscores opponents by 22.0 points per game (scoring 90.1 per game to rank fifth in college basketball while allowing 68.1 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball) and has a +594 scoring differential overall.

Robbie Avila's 12.7 points per game lead Saint Louis and are 585th in the nation.

Dayton's +138 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.1 points per game (174th in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per contest (102nd in college basketball).

Dayton's leading scorer, Javon Bennett, is 220th in the nation, putting up 15.9 points per game.

The Billikens rank fourth in the country at 38.6 rebounds per game. That's 9.4 more than the 29.2 their opponents average.

Dion Brown tops the Billikens with 5.7 rebounds per game (348th in college basketball play).

The Flyers lose the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. They are collecting 30.3 rebounds per game (273rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.5.

Amael L'Etang averages 5.8 rebounds per game (329th in college basketball) to lead the Flyers.

Saint Louis ranks sixth in college basketball by averaging 110.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is sixth in college basketball, allowing 83.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Flyers average 98.8 points per 100 possessions (157th in college basketball), while allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions (110th in college basketball).

