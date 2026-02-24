Texas Tech vs Cincinnati College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

The Cincinnati Bearcats (15-12, 7-7 Big 12) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-7, 10-4 Big 12) on February 24, 2026 at United Supermarkets Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (79.9%)

Texas Tech is a 6.5-point favorite against Cincinnati on Tuesday and the total is set at 142.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Texas Tech is 6-8 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Cincinnati puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

The Red Raiders have done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-6-0) than they have in road games (4-4-0).

The Bearcats have performed better against the spread at home (8-8-0) than on the road (3-5-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference games, Texas Tech is 9-5-0 this year.

Cincinnati has seven wins against the spread in 14 Big 12 games this season.

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been victorious in 16, or 80%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Red Raiders have won 11 of 12 games when listed as at least -280 or better on the moneyline.

Cincinnati has won two of the 11 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (18.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, the Bearcats have a record of 1-5 (16.7%).

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 73.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech outscores opponents by 9.8 points per game (scoring 82.1 per game to rank 57th in college basketball while allowing 72.3 per contest to rank 133rd in college basketball) and has a +264 scoring differential overall.

Texas Tech's leading scorer, JT Toppin, ranks 11th in the country scoring 21.8 points per game.

Cincinnati outscores opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 72.7 points per game, 262nd in college basketball, and conceding 67.0 per contest, 27th in college basketball) and has a +154 scoring differential.

Baba's 13.9 points per game leads Cincinnati and ranks 424th in the country.

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. They are collecting 34.6 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.6 per outing.

Toppin tops the Red Raiders with 10.8 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball action).

The Bearcats pull down 34.3 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 31.4 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

Miller leads the Bearcats with 10.2 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball).

Texas Tech averages 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (42nd in college basketball), and allows 92.1 points per 100 possessions (109th in college basketball).

The Bearcats rank 283rd in college basketball with 93.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 20th defensively with 85.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!