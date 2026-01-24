Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ABC

The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-18) will look to Anthony Edwards (fifth in the league scoring 29.6 points per game) when they try to hold off Stephen Curry (10th in the NBA with 27.4 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (25-21) on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are 6.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -6.5 236.5 -220 +184

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (66.8%)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 19 times this season (19-26-0).

Against the spread, the Warriors are 21-24-1 this year.

This season, 22 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 46 chances.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 27 of 46 opportunities (58.7%).

Minnesota has a worse record against the spread in home games (9-13-0) than it does in away games (10-13-0).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves go over the over/under 31.8% of the time (seven of 22 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 65.2% of games (15 of 23).

Against the spread, Golden State has been better at home (13-10-1) than on the road (8-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have gone over 14 of 24 times at home (58.3%), and 13 of 22 on the road (59.1%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.6 points, 7 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Edwards averages 29.6 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in league).

Rudy Gobert averages 11 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Naz Reid averages 14.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 boards and 4.2 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Curry's numbers on the season are 27.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.6 triples (first in NBA).

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 5.8 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is draining 42.6% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

The Warriors are getting 10.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Moses Moody.

Per game, Quinten Post gives the Warriors 8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.