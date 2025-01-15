Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-18) are favored by 5.5 points against the Golden State Warriors (19-20) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 215.5.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -5.5 215.5 -220 +184

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (68%)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 15-23-1 against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 18-20-1 against the spread this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 20 times this season.

Warriors games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 39 opportunities (41%).

When playing at home, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (4-13-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (11-10-0).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves eclipse the over/under 55.6% of the time (10 of 18 games). They've hit the over in 47.6% of away games (10 of 21 contests).

Against the spread, Golden State has had better results away (9-9-1) than at home (9-11-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 10 of 20) compared to on the road (31.6%, six of 19).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 5.7 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 made treys (second in league).

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.1 points, 10.5 boards and 1.7 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.7 points for the Warriors, plus 5.1 boards and 6.1 assists.

Dennis Schroder averages 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 5.9 assists. He is also sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Warriors get 16.5 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

The Warriors receive 8.7 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.