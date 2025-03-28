Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: NBA TV, FDSN, and AZFamily

Two of the league's top scorers take the court when Anthony Edwards (fourth, 27.3 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-32) host Devin Booker (10th, 25.5 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (35-38) on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSN, and AZFamily. The Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 225.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 225 -310 +250

Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (71.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a game 33 times this season (33-39-1).

The Suns are 28-43-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 41 times this season.

Suns games this season have hit the over 52.1% of the time (38 out of 73 games with a set point total).

Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (14-22-1) than it does on the road (19-17-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 23 of 37 home matchups (62.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 36 games (50%).

Phoenix has performed better against the spread on the road (15-21-0) than at home (13-22-2) this season.

Suns games have finished above the over/under 43.2% of the time at home (16 of 37), and 61.1% of the time on the road (22 of 36).

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards averages 27.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Naz Reid averages 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Julius Randle averages 18.6 points, 7 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Suns Leaders

Booker averages 25.5 points for the Suns, plus 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

The Suns are getting 26.9 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 2.4 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Nick Richards averages 9.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is making 59.5% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.