Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN and AZFamily

The Minnesota Timberwolves (56-25) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (48-33) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Target Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSN and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under of 217 points.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -1.5 -112 -108 217 -110 -110 -120 +102

Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (68.3%)

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 40 times over 81 games with a set spread.

The Suns have played 81 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times this season.

Suns games this season have eclipsed the over/under 36 times in 81 opportunities (44.4%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 games on the road.

At home, the Timberwolves eclipse the over/under 45% of the time (18 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, going over the total in 53.7% of games (22 of 41).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results away (18-21-1) than at home (16-24-1).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 43.9% of the time at home (18 of 41), and 45% of the time on the road (18 of 40).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 13 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 66.1% from the floor (second in NBA).

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 22 points, 8.3 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.5 points, 1.3 assists and 5.2 boards.

Mike Conley is averaging 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Suns.

Devin Booker averages 27.4 points, 4.6 boards and 7 assists. He is also making 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 11 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the field.

The Suns receive 13.4 points per game from Grayson Allen, plus 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Suns get 17.5 points per game from Bradley Beal, plus 4.4 boards and 5 assists.

