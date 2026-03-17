FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (31-22-14) vs. Buffalo Sabres (41-20-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-128)Sabres (+106)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (50.2%)

Golden Knights vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +194 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -245.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The Golden Knights-Sabres game on March 17 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -128 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup