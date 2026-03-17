NHL
Golden Knights vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Sabres Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (31-22-14) vs. Buffalo Sabres (41-20-6)
- Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-128)
|Sabres (+106)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (50.2%)
Golden Knights vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +194 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -245.
Golden Knights vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Sabres game on March 17 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Golden Knights vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -128 favorite at home.