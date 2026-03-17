Golden Knights vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (31-22-14) vs. Buffalo Sabres (41-20-6)

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-128) Sabres (+106) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (50.2%)

Golden Knights vs Sabres Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +194 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -245.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Over/Under

The Golden Knights-Sabres game on March 17 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -128 favorite at home.

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