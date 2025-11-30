Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSSW

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-8) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (13-5) on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The over/under is 232.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3.5 232.5 -162 +136

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (64.8%)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 7-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 18 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over nine times out of 18 chances.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on nine of 18 set point totals (50%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-6-0) than it has at home (3-6-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (44.4%) than away games (50%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-3-2). Away, it is .375 (3-4-1).

Spurs games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (four times out of 10) than away (five of eight) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 23.1 points, 7.6 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Edwards averages 28.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 72.8% from the floor (first in NBA).

Jaden McDaniels averages 15.7 points, 4.8 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 52.4% from the field and 46.8% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell is averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Spurs.

The Spurs are getting 12.6 points, 6.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

De'Aaron Fox averages 24 points, 3.6 boards and 6.9 assists. He is draining 48% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Per game, Julian Champagnie gets the Spurs 11.3 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Harrison Barnes' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.2 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 51.3% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.