Timberwolves vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSDET

Two of the league's best scorers hit the court when Anthony Edwards (fourth, 27.2 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-32) host Cade Cunningham (ninth, 25.7 PPG) and the Detroit Pistons (42-32) on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSN and FDSDET. The Timberwolves are 7-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 225.5 -255 +210

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (69.2%)

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 34-39-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons are 40-30-4 against the spread this year.

This season, 42 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total.

Pistons games this year have gone over the point total 51.4% of the time (38 out of 74 games with a set point total).

In home games, Minnesota has a worse record against the spread (15-22-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-17-0).

The Timberwolves have gone over the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 24 of 38 home matchups (63.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 36 games (50%).

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (22-13-2) than at home (18-17-2) this year.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Pistons' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.6%, 18 of 37) compared to away (54.1%, 20 of 37).

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 44% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 made treys (second in league).

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Naz Reid averages 14.6 points, 6.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2 assists.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham averages 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 69.8% of his shots from the field (second in league).

The Pistons are receiving 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Per game, Malik Beasley gives the Pistons 16.2 points, 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Pistons receive 13.3 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

