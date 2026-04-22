Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 23

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are favored by 1.5 points in the matchup, which airs on Amazon Prime Video at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -1.5 234.5 -130 +110

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (55.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 44 times in 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 38-44-0 this season.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 52 times this season.

Timberwolves games this season have hit the over 37 times in 82 opportunities (45.1%).

Against the spread, Denver has played worse at home, covering 20 times in 41 home games, and 24 times in 41 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Nuggets hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 23 times in 41 opportunities this season (56.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 29 times in 41 opportunities (70.7%).

Minnesota has been better against the spread on the road (20-21-0) than at home (18-23-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over 14 of 41 times at home (34.1%), and 23 of 41 away (56.1%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.7 points, 10.7 assists and 12.9 rebounds.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 3.3 made treys (fifth in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.1 points for the Timberwolves, plus 6.7 boards and 5 assists.

Per game, Anthony Edwards provides the Timberwolves 28.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 68.2% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Per game, Donte DiVincenzo gets the Timberwolves 12.2 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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