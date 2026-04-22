Raptors vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 23

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Cleveland Cavaliers are slight 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The Cavaliers hold a 2-0 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3 220.5 -156 +132

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (51%)

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 33 times this season (33-47-2).

The Raptors have played 82 games, with 42 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 82 opportunities (40.2%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (17-23-1) than it has in road affairs (16-24-1).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the over/under in 17 of 41 home games (41.5%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in 24 of 41 matchups (58.5%).

Toronto has performed better against the spread on the road (22-19-0) than at home (20-21-0) this year.

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 46.3% of the time at home (19 of 41), and 34.1% of the time on the road (14 of 41).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

James Harden averages 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 3.1 made treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

Evan Mobley averages 18.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 54.6% from the field and 29.7% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.3% from the field and 44.6% from downtown (fourth in NBA), with 2 made treys per game.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks (ninth in NBA).

The Raptors get 21.5 points per game from Brandon Ingram, plus 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Immanuel Quickley gives the Raptors 16.4 points, 4 rebounds and 5.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

RJ Barrett averages 19.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Raptors get 11.2 points per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili, plus 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

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