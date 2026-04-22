Hawks vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 23

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The New York Knicks are slight 1-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under is 216.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 216.5 -108 -108

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (50%)

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 42 times over 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 44-38-0 this season.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

The Hawks have hit the over 50% of the time this season (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

In home games, New York has a better record against the spread (27-13-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-26-1).

The Knicks have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (47.5%) than road games (42.9%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). On the road, it is .561 (23-18-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (17 times out of 41) than away (24 of 41) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 3.3 boards and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.1 points, 3 assists and 11.9 boards.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 14.4 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 boards.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He is also draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the Hawks 20.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hawks are getting 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is making 48% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

The Hawks are receiving 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

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