NFL Draft Betting First Round: 3 Best Bets and Predictions for Thursday

NFL Draft Best Bets and Picks Summary

Arvell Reese to Go No. 2 Overall

Jeremiyah Love to Go No. 4 Overall

Sonny Styles to Go No. 5 Overall

The 2026 NFL Draft opens Thursday night in Pittsburgh, and outside of the first pick, not much is certain.

With this class featuring a top 10 that has multiple players who could credibly land at three or four different spots, the uncertainty makes it a unique year to bet on the NFL Draft, which you can do via the NFL Draft odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

With that in mind, here are three bets to have on your radar for tomorrow's first round.

All NFL Draft odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

First Round Best Bets for the 2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft - Number 2 Overall Pick 2026 NFL Draft - Number 2 Overall Pick Arvell Reese +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

The uncertainty begins as soon as Fernando Mendoza (-20000 to go first overall) comes off the board.

Ohio State's Arvell Reese has been one of the most discussed non-quarterbacks in this class, and his odds at No. 2 have moved to +105 as of Wednesday morning, just slightly behind David Bailey (-155).

The 6'4", 241-pound edge/linebacker hybrid is a physical monster. At the Scouting Combine, he posted a 4.46 40-yard dash, the fastest among all edge prospects, and tied for first at his position with a 1.58 10-yard split. He earned consensus All-American and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors last season with 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss.

He'd give Jets coach Aaron Glenn an impact defender to build around, and while Bailey also checks a lot of boxes, I'm inclined to take the plus-odds with Reese.

2026 NFL Draft - Number 4 Overall Pick 2026 NFL Draft - Number 4 Overall Pick Jeremiyah Love +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

As of Wednesday morning, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love sits as the slight favorite at +120 to go No. 4 to the Tennessee Titans — and the case for him is compelling.

Love was one of the most electric offensive players in college football in 2025, rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in just 12 games to win the Doak Walker Award. He's a legitimate top-five talent: ESPN ranks him as the consensus No. 2 overall prospect in this class, which would make him one of the most highly regarded running backs to enter the draft since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall in 2018.

Tennessee's history of investing in elite backfield talent is well-documented — Derrick Henry, Chris Johnson, and Eddie George all wore the two-tone blue. The Titans pick at No. 4 and are in full rebuild mode; grabbing a guy who is potentially the best non-QB skill player in the class to help give Cam Ward a quality run game makes sense.

Multiple mock draft consensus models project Love here, and the market has moved his way in recent days.

2026 NFL Draft - Number 5 Overall Pick 2026 NFL Draft - Number 5 Overall Pick Sonny Styles +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was a riser this offseason, and the New York Giants' pick at No. 5 has firmed up as the most likely landing spot. After trading defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals, the Giants are armed with two first-round picks in their first draft under new head coach John Harbaugh, who comes from a franchise where defense was prioritized.

Styles is an athletic specimen at the linebacker position: 6'5", 244 pounds with a 4.46 40-yard dash, 43.5-inch vertical, and 11'2" broad jump. He began his career as a safety recruit — the No. 1 safety in his class — before transitioning to linebacker, and that background gives him unique coverage skills that most linebackers simply don't have. He recorded 69 tackles and significantly improved week over week throughout the 2025 season.

Multiple mock drafts, including Yahoo Sports' and NBC Sports' latest editions, project Styles here. The Giants traded away their starting interior defensive tackle and now have a defensive-minded head coach in charge. Styles is likely a very appealing option for Big Blue.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.



