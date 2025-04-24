Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 25

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN, FDSN, and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers are slight 3-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSN, and SportsNet LA. The series is tied 1-1. The point total for the matchup is set at 206.5.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3 206.5 -154 +130

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (67.7%)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have registered a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 45-35-2 this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

Lakers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (41 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (22-19-0) than it has at home (17-23-1).

The Timberwolves have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). In road games, they have hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .659 (27-14-0). Away, it is .439 (18-21-2).

Lakers games have finished above the over/under 48.8% of the time at home (20 of 41), and 51.2% of the time on the road (21 of 41).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julius Randle averages 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 12 points, 1.8 assists and 10.9 boards.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jaden McDaniels averages 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, LeBron James provides the Lakers 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Lakers receive 20.2 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Per game, Rui Hachimura provides the Lakers 13.1 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Lakers receive 9.1 points per game from Dalton Knecht, plus 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

