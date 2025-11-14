Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and NBCS-CA

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (3-9) on Friday, November 14, 2025 at Target Center as big, 12.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 240.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -12.5 240.5 -559 +420

Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (77.8%)

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over eight times out of 12 chances.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in eight of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered one time in four games at home, and it has covered three times in seven games on the road.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (75%) than away games (71.4%).

This year, Sacramento is 1-6-0 at home against the spread (.143 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-1-1 ATS (.600).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over less frequently at home (four of seven, 57.1%) than on the road (four of five, 80%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 assists and 7.2 boards.

Jaden McDaniels averages 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 55% from the field and 53.8% from downtown (third in league), with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 10.1 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 77.6% from the floor (second in league).

Donte DiVincenzo averages 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 42% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.1 points, 4.1 boards and 3.3 assists.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 14.5 points for the Kings, plus 6.2 boards and 5.8 assists.

The Kings get 19.2 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Per game, Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings 15.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Kings receive 23.9 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 3.4 boards and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Dennis Schroder provides the Kings 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

