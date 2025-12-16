Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN, FDSSE, and NBA TV

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-14) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-9) at Target Center on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN, FDSSE, and NBA TV. The over/under is set at 236.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 236.5 -260 +215

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (69%)

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a game 10 times this season (10-16-0).

The Grizzlies have 12 wins against the spread in 26 games this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 13 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have eclipsed the over/under 34.6% of the time (nine out of 26 games with a set point total).

At home, Minnesota owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in away games (.385).

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in five of 13 home games (38.5%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in eight of 13 matchups (61.5%).

Memphis has the same winning percentage against the spread (.462) at home (6-7-0 record) and on the road (6-7-0) this season.

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under 38.5% of the time at home (five of 13), and 30.8% of the time on the road (four of 13).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 23.1 points, 7.3 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards averages 28.7 points, 4.9 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 41.6% from downtown, with 3.4 made treys per contest (sixth in league).

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.5 points, 1.9 assists and 10.3 boards.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 6.1 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 15.8 points, 2.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama averages 13.1 points, 6.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 17.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies receive 13.4 points per game from Cedric Coward, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Per game, Cam Spencer gets the Grizzlies 12 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jock Landale gets the Grizzlies 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

