Timberwolves vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: NBCS-BOS, FDSN, and NBA TV

The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8) are favored (-7.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (10-8) at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at Target Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS, FDSN, and NBA TV. The matchup's over/under is 227.5.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 227.5 -290 +235

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (58.5%)

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 7-11-0 against the spread this season.

In the Celtics' 18 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over eight times.

Celtics games this year have hit the over 38.9% of the time (seven out of 18 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-6-0) than it has in home games (3-5-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in three of eight home matchups (37.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in five of 10 games (50%).

Against the spread, Boston has performed better at home (5-5-0) than on the road (3-4-1).

In terms of the over/under, Celtics games have gone over more often at home (five of 10, 50%) than away (two of eight, 25%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 7.5 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Anthony Edwards averages 28.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.6 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 72.2% from the field (first in NBA).

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 16.1 points, 2.4 assists and 4.9 boards.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.1 points, 1.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 28.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is also draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Celtics get 16.0 points per game from Derrick White, plus 4.2 boards and 5.1 assists.

Per game, Payton Pritchard gets the Celtics 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Celtics receive 9.3 points per game from Neemias Queta, plus 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Anfernee Simons averages 13.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

