Timberwolves at Rockets Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Houston Rockets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Timberwolves at Rockets Best Bets and Props

There are a few reasons I'm into the Rockets to win the first quarter at these odds.

A big one is that Houston is really dang good in the first period. For the season, the Rockets rank second in first-quarter net rating (+13.8).

Another reason is that the Timberwolves are going to be without Anthony Edwards. That's a big blow for them, especially early in the game as Ant usually plays a huge chunk of the first quarter.

Even though this is the second night of a back to back for the Rockets, I like them to start fast against a short-handed Minnesota squad.

Alperen Sengun has enjoyed a solid level of success against Rudy Gobert and the T-Wolves. That can continue today.

Sengun is averaging 21.5 points per game this season, so his points prop being at 19.5 is likely due to the matchup with Gobert. But that hasn't been a problem for Sengun in the past.

Last year, Sengun played Minnesota four times and averaged 25.0 points per game against them, netting at least 22 points in three of the four games.

The fact this is a back to back shouldn't be an issue. In two second legs of back to backs this campaign, Sengun is averaging a whopping 29.5 points per game.

For the season, Minnesota is allowing the eighth-most points per game to centers (22.9), and Sengun has proven he can deliver in this matchup. Sengun to score at least 20 points is my favorite bet in this game.

