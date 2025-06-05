Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (40-22) vs. Chicago White Sox (19-42)

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-198) | CHW: (+166)

DET: (-198) | CHW: (+166) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105)

DET: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 6-1, 2.82 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 3-6, 4.20 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Casey Mize (6-1) versus the White Sox and Sean Burke (3-6). Mize's team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Mize starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The White Sox have gone 7-3-0 ATS in Burke's 10 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 5-5 in Burke's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (65.4%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Tigers, Chicago is the underdog at +166, and Detroit is -198 playing on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Tigers are -114 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -105.

Tigers versus White Sox on June 5 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 26, or 68.4%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has been victorious seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 61 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 34-27-0 against the spread in their 61 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox are 17-41 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29.3% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 5-24 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer (17.2%).

In the 59 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-28-3).

The White Sox have a 32-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 while slugging .505.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 47 hits. He's batting .272 while slugging .405.

He is 57th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit in total hits (56) this season, and 22 of those have gone for extra bases.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Greene brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated an on-base percentage of .321 and has 52 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .243 and slugging .425.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 109th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .289 with five doubles, a home run and 18 walks. He's slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Luis Robert is batting .177 with six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Andrew Benintendi has two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .242.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

