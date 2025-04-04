Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (2-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-4)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-235) | CHW: (+194)

DET: (-235) | CHW: (+194) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111)

DET: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-0, 3.18 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty and the White Sox will turn to Jonathan Cannon. Flaherty and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Flaherty's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Cannon has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Cannon start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (65%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-White Sox, Detroit is the favorite at -235, and Chicago is +194 playing on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-111 to cover), and Detroit is -108 to cover the runline.

The Tigers-White Sox contest on April 4 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Oddsmakers have given Detroit the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -235 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in four of six chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 3-3-0 in six games with a line this season.

The White Sox have put together a 2-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Chicago has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +194 or longer.

In the six games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-2-1).

The White Sox have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Dillon Dingler is hitting .500 with a triple and a home run. He has an on-base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .917.

Dingler will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a triple, a home run and five RBI.

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in OBP (.444) this season, fueled by seven hits. He's batting .318 while slugging .545.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.630) and total hits (eight) this season.

Greene takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with five hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .318.

McKinstry has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has racked up an on-base percentage of .391, a slugging percentage of .619, and has seven hits, all club-highs for the White Sox (while batting .333).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Benintendi brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Nick Maton is hitting .154 with two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Michael A. Taylor is hitting .250 with a home run and a walk.

Brooks Baldwin has a home run while hitting .357.

