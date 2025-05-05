3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Nuggets vs. Thunder in Game 1 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Denver Nuggets face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Nuggets at Thunder Game 1 Betting Picks

As tradition for the middling seeds in the Western Conference playoffs, the Nuggets fought tooth and nail to reach the second round. Their reward? A road contest -- just 48 hours removed from a Game 7 -- against an unshakeable Thunder team.

It's a brutal turnaround for Denver but is part of the reason why I think they could keep up tonight.

OKC has gone eight days in between games. While they certainly looked the part of a championship team in the first round, they hardly had to enter playoff mode against a Memphis Grizzlies group that was already spiraling heading into that series. On top of that, the Thunder were the only team in the West that didn't have to treat the final games of the regular season like the playoffs. It's great news for their longevity this postseason -- and bad news for a team like Denver -- but it could end up burning them tonight.

Heading into this one, the Nuggets are in tip-top playoff shape. The defense often looks as though it doesn't belong in the Association but they get by via elite marks in effective field goal percentage (2nd) and clutch net rating (3rd) -- two things they sustained in round one.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren make up a lethal double big lineup. However, I'd venture to say that Nikola Jokic will have an easier time in this matchup than he did against Ivica Zubac. Jokic shot above 50.0% from the field in 62.5% of playoff games across the previous two seasons. He did so just twice through seven games against Zu.

OKC and Denver split their four-game series in the regular season. Holmgren played in all of those games and OKC had Hartenstein back in the final two meetings -- the latter of which Denver won by 13 points despite missing Aaron Gordon thanks to a 15-for-20 night from Jokic.

Eight days of rest might backfire against an already young and healthy Thunder team. I think the Nuggets keep Game 1 within double digits.

Michael Porter Jr.'s shoulder doesn't seem to fit in its socket. After sustaining an injury in Game 2 of the first round, he was running around like Maxi Kleber in the 2024 NBA Finals.

The eye test doesn't match the stat sheet, however.

Despite looking mangled as can be, Porter has gone 11-for-22 (50.0%) from downtown across his last four games. The Nuggets will need every bit of him in this series, so let's target his combined points and rebounds (PR) prop at a buy-low number.

MPJ got some good run in Game 7, logging 15 points and 6 rebounds in 30 minutes in an eventual blowout script. He played 37 and 42 minutes in Game 4 and 5, as well.

Porter was a big reason for Denver's success against OKC this season. He tallied 23, 23, 31, and 39 PR against them and was third in minutes played to only Jamal Murray and Jokic. OKC's guards should manage to bottle up Murray in this one, so look for Porter to step up as best he can.

Luguentz Dort will take on the lion's share of defensive duties against Jamal Murray. Ample court time means great things for his made threes prop.

Dort shoots threes at an incredible 44.6% clip at home. He averages 2.9 threes at Paycom Center and drilled at least three triples in 59.5% of games -- up from the 38.2% implied probability on these +162 odds. That's value if I've ever seen it.

He's hot as of late, too, nailing at least three threes in eight of his last nine home games, including four in Game 1 of the first round and eight threes (!!!) in his most recent meeting with Denver. It's easy to be moved by these +162 odds.

