Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

The Thursday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (74-83) vs. Kansas City Royals (54-103)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-112) | KC: (-104)

DET: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-196) | KC: -1.5 (+162)

DET: +1.5 (-196) | KC: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 7-3, 2.95 ERA vs Jonathan Bowlan (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (7-3) to the mound, while Bowlan will take the ball for the Royals. When Skubal starts, his team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season. Skubal's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. Bowlan's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (66.8%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -112 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Royals are +162 to cover, while the Tigers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

The Tigers-Royals contest on September 28 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 21, or 60%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won 21 of 35 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 156 opportunities.

The Tigers are 81-75-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 33.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-89).

Kansas City has a record of 44-87 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (33.6%).

The Royals have played in 155 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-75-5).

The Royals have a 69-86-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .234 batting average and an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Torkelson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .288 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles and a walk.

Matt Vierling has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .326.

Zach McKinstry is batting .230 with a .301 OBP and 33 RBI for Detroit this season.

McKinstry takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a slugging percentage of .494 and has 172 hits, both team-high figures for the Royals. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 29th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Salvador Perez is hitting .254 with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia a has .327 on-base percentage to pace the Royals.

MJ Melendez is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

9/26/2023: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2023: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/20/2023: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/19/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/18/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-10 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/17/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/21/2023: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/20/2023: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/19/2023: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/23/2023: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

