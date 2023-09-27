Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27
The Thursday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.
Tigers vs Royals Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (74-83) vs. Kansas City Royals (54-103)
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: BSDET
Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-112) | KC: (-104)
- Spread: DET: +1.5 (-196) | KC: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 7-3, 2.95 ERA vs Jonathan Bowlan (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (7-3) to the mound, while Bowlan will take the ball for the Royals. When Skubal starts, his team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season. Skubal's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. Bowlan's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.
Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (66.8%)
Tigers vs Royals Moneyline
- Kansas City is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -112 favorite at home.
Tigers vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Royals are +162 to cover, while the Tigers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Tigers vs Royals Over/Under
- The Tigers-Royals contest on September 28 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.
Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been victorious in 21, or 60%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Detroit has won 21 of 35 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 156 opportunities.
- The Tigers are 81-75-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals have won 33.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-89).
- Kansas City has a record of 44-87 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (33.6%).
- The Royals have played in 155 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-75-5).
- The Royals have a 69-86-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.5% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .234 batting average and an on-base percentage of .314.
- He ranks 119th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Torkelson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.
- Kerry Carpenter is batting .288 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles and a walk.
- Matt Vierling has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .326.
- Zach McKinstry is batting .230 with a .301 OBP and 33 RBI for Detroit this season.
- McKinstry takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles and an RBI.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a slugging percentage of .494 and has 172 hits, both team-high figures for the Royals. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .319.
- He is 29th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.
- Salvador Perez is hitting .254 with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .293.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.
- Maikel Garcia a has .327 on-base percentage to pace the Royals.
- MJ Melendez is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.
Tigers vs Royals Head to Head
- 9/26/2023: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/24/2023: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/20/2023: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/19/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/18/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/17/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/21/2023: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/20/2023: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/19/2023: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/23/2023: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
