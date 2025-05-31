Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Saturday.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (37-20) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-27)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSDET

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | KC: (+102)

DET: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

DET: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 5-2, 2.49 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 3-4, 3.21 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Michael Wacha (3-4, 3.21 ERA). When Skubal starts, his team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season. Skubal's team is 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 6-5-0 ATS in Wacha's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 4-3 in Wacha's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (60.2%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Tigers are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -162 to cover.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

Tigers versus Royals on May 31 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (70.6%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has been victorious 21 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 56 opportunities.

The Tigers are 31-25-0 against the spread in their 56 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have gone 17-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Kansas City is 9-14 (winning only 39.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-36-1).

The Royals have put together a 31-26-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (46) this season while batting .238 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .513.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 119th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Gleyber Torres has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388. He's batting .285 and slugging .430.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 34th, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, eight walks and three RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.500) powered by 24 extra-base hits.

Kerry Carpenter has 10 home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated 64 hits with a .480 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Royals. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Maikel Garcia's .373 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .312 while slugging .465.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 11th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .251 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Jonathan India is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

4/20/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/19/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2025: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/18/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/4/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/3/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

