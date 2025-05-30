Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (37-20) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-27)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSDET

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-112) | KC: (-104)

DET: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 6-1, 2.45 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-4, 3.02 ERA

The Tigers will look to Casey Mize (6-1) against the Royals and Seth Lugo (3-4). Mize and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 4-5-0 record against the spread in Lugo's starts. The Royals are 3-3 in Lugo's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.9%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Detroit is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -104 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Detroit is +146 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Tigers-Royals on May 30, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 24, or 70.6%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 23 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 56 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 31-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 17 of the 34 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 14-16 (46.7%).

The Royals have played in 57 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-36-1).

The Royals have put together a 31-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 46 hits, batting .238 this season with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .513.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 118th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Gleyber Torres has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388. He's batting .285 and slugging .430.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Torres enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, eight walks and three RBIs.

Riley Greene has hit 12 homers with a team-high .500 SLG this season.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .275 with a .307 OBP and 22 RBI for Detroit this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 64 hits with a .480 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia's .373 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .312 while slugging .465.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .251.

Jonathan India is batting .239 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

4/20/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/19/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2025: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/18/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/4/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/3/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!