Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (13-8) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-14)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSKC

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-198) | KC: (+166)

DET: (-198) | KC: (+166) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+108) | KC: +1.5 (-130)

DET: -1.5 (+108) | KC: +1.5 (-130) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 2-2, 2.66 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-3, 4.35 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (2-2) for the Tigers and Michael Wacha (0-3) for the Royals. Skubal's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 1-3-0 against the spread when Wacha starts. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Wacha start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (59.8%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

The Tigers vs Royals moneyline has Detroit as a -198 favorite, while Kansas City is a +166 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Tigers are +108 to cover, and the Royals are -130.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 6.5 has been set for Tigers-Royals on April 20, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in seven of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has been listed as a favorite of -198 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 21 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 13-8-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have gone 2-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.7% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Royals have played in 22 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-14-0).

The Royals have an 8-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 22 hits and an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .658. He's batting .289.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 41st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Torkelson will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has three doubles, five home runs and a walk. He's batting .290 and slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double.

Zach McKinstry has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.387/.393.

McKinstry brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Trey Sweeney is batting .220 with a .292 OBP and eight RBI for Detroit this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.488), while leading the Royals in hits (26, while batting .310).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 24th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Witt heads into this game on a 12-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .261 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 68th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .192.

Jonathan India is hitting .219 with four doubles and 11 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

4/19/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2025: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/18/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/4/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/3/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/1/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

