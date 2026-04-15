Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Kansas City Royals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (8-9) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-10)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Royals.TV

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | KC: (+110)

DET: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192)

DET: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-1, 5.14 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-1, 1.53 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.53 ERA). Flaherty and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Lugo's three starts that had a set spread. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lugo start this season -- they won.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (62.4%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Detroit is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +110 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +158 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -192.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Royals on April 15 is 8. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 5-5 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 17 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have gone 3-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

Kansas City has gone 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (33.3%).

In the 16 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-12-0).

The Royals have collected a 7-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.8% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .908, fueled by an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .492. He has a .311 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (13) this season while batting .271 with five extra-base hits. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is 64th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Dingler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Riley Greene has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .349 this season.

Colt Keith is batting .333 with a .368 OBP and four RBI for Detroit this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia has a team-high slugging percentage (.455) while pacing the Royals in hits (19). He's batting .288 and with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 46th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s .365 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .317.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Isbel is hitting .308 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Jonathan India is batting .175 with two home runs and eight walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

4/14/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/31/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/30/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/24/2025: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/23/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/22/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/1/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/30/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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