Blue Jays vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (7-9) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SN1

Blue Jays vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | MIL: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | MIL: (+106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)

TOR: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 2.45 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 1-0, 0.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease to the mound, while Chad Patrick (1-0) will get the nod for the Brewers. Cease and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cease's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Patrick has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers covered in both chances. The Brewers have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Patrick starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.3%)

Blue Jays vs Brewers Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Brewers are -170 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +138.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Brewers on April 15, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in nine of their 16 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 5-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have gone 1-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Brewers have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-6-0).

The Brewers are 9-7-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.443) this season, fueled by 19 hits. He has a .328 batting average and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with four doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Andres Gimenez is batting .276 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four walks, while slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 59th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Gimenez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Daulton Varsho has 15 hits and is batting .263 this season.

Varsho brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Clement enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has put up an on-base percentage of .446, a slugging percentage of .604, and has 17 hits, all club-bests for the Brewers (while batting .321).

He ranks 17th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jake Bauers is hitting .240 with a double, five home runs and five walks. He's slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

William Contreras is batting .273 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Gary Sanchez has five home runs and seven walks while batting .259.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Head to Head

4/14/2026: 9-7 TOR (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-7 TOR (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/31/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/30/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/29/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/12/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/11/2024: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/1/2023: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/31/2023: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2023: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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