Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (9-7) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN+ and Rays.TV

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-118) | CHW: (+100)

TB: (-118) | CHW: (+100) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+142) | CHW: +1.5 (-172)

TB: -1.5 (+142) | CHW: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Jesse Scholtens to the mound, while Sean Burke (0-1) will take the ball for the White Sox. Scholtens did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Burke has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox failed to cover in both chances. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Burke starts this season -- they lost both.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (59.3%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -118 favorite on the road.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The Rays are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -172 to cover.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rays-White Sox game on April 15, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 16 opportunities.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 9-7-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 31.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-11).

Chicago has a 5-11 record (winning only 31.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

In the 16 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-7-0).

The White Sox have a 6-10-0 record ATS this season (covering only 37.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.452) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .365 batting average while slugging .556.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 20th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Chandler Simpson leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.475) thanks to two extra-base hits. He's batting .407 with an on-base percentage of .435.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Simpson brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.307/.413.

Ben Williamson has no home runs, but six RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Williamson heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with three doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has a team-high OBP (.343), and leads the White Sox in hits (nine). He's batting .167 and slugging.

He ranks 169th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Miguel Vargas is batting .167 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks. He's slugging .315 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 169th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .186 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .305 to lead his team.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

4/14/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2025: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/10/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/23/2025: 11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2025: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/7/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/6/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/28/2024: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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