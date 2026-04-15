MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 15
Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Clay Holmes surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Texas Rangers at Athletics
- Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 8.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
- Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
- Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles
- Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals
- Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Luis Gil (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances