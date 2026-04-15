Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 15

Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Clay Holmes surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Texas Rangers at Athletics

Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 8.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 8.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals

Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Luis Gil (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates