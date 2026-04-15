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MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 15

Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Clay Holmes surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Texas Rangers at Athletics

  • Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 8.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

  • Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

  • Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles

  • Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Luis Gil (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

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