Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (7-9) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Royals.TV

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | KC: (-102)

DET: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-200) | KC: -1.5 (+164)

DET: +1.5 (-200) | KC: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 1-1, 4.76 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-3, 5.91 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Framber Valdez (1-1, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (0-3, 5.91 ERA). Valdez and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Valdez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals did not cover any of Ragans' three starts with a set spread. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for one Ragans start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (59.7%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -116 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Royals are +164 to cover, while the Tigers are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Royals contest on April 14, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 6-5 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 7-9-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have a 3-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Kansas City has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in four of those games (4-11-0).

The Royals are 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 19 hits and an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .508. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Riley Greene has four doubles, a home run and nine walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging in MLB.

Greene has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .477 this season.

Colt Keith is batting .340 with a .375 OBP and four RBI for Detroit this season.

Keith takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia has racked up a team-best OBP (.380) and slugging percentage (.484), and paces the Royals in hits (19, while batting .306).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .271 with three doubles and 10 walks. He's slugging .322 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualified players, he is 64th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Kyle Isbel is batting .316 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Jonathan India has two home runs and seven walks while batting .184.

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