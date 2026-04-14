Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (10-7) vs. Miami Marlins (9-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Marlins.TV

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-152) | MIA: (+128)

ATL: (-152) | MIA: (+128) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 1-0, 1.15 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 1-0, 3.68 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) to the mound, while Max Meyer (1-0) will get the nod for the Marlins. López's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Lopez's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Marlins are 1-2-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Meyer start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (50.7%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -152 favorite at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Braves are +142 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -172.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on April 14, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in eight of their 17 opportunities.

The Braves are 10-7-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 1-5 in those games.

Miami has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Marlins have played in 16 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-6-0).

The Marlins have collected a 5-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 31.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin has an OPS of .915, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .543 this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 25th in slugging.

Matt Olson has 20 hits and an OBP of .382, both of which lead the Braves this season. He's batting .299 and slugging .597.

He is 45th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Olson has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with four doubles, three home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .339/.381/.542.

Dominic Smith is batting .353 with a .378 OBP and 11 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Smith enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .385 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has racked up a team-best OBP (.414) and slugging percentage (.516). He's batting .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Liam Hicks leads his team with 15 hits. He has a batting average of .319 while slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .317 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

Agustin Ramirez has three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks while hitting .250.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

4/13/2026: 10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2025: 12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/26/2025: 11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/25/2025: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/9/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/22/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!