Tigers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies.

Tigers vs Rockies Game Info

Detroit Tigers (74-71) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-91)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: COLR

Tigers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-198) | COL: (+166)

DET: (-198) | COL: (+166) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134)

DET: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-6, 4.30 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 0-5, 7.55 ERA

The probable starters are Casey Mize (2-6) for the Tigers and Tanner Gordon (0-5) for the Rockies. Mize's team is 11-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mize's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Gordon's seven starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Gordon's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (66.4%)

Tigers vs Rockies Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -198 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +166 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +112 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -134.

Tigers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Rockies contest on Sept. 11 has been set at 8, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (55.8%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 3-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -198 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 76-66-0 in 142 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 51 of the 138 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37%).

Colorado has a 17-37 record (winning just 31.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times this season for a 71-71-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 69-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 117 hits and an OBP of .356 this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .481.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Greene will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a triple, two walks and six RBI.

Matt Vierling has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .306 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He's batting .261.

Among all qualifying players, he is 54th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Vierling heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Colt Keith leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.383) powered by 30 extra-base hits.

Keith enters this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has 14 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is hitting .266 with 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Ezequiel Tovar has collected 156 hits while slugging .464. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ryan McMahon a has .334 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while batting .250.

Tigers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/10/2024: 11-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/2/2023: 14-9 DET (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-9 DET (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/1/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/30/2023: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/24/2022: 6-2 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/23/2022: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/23/2022: 13-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

