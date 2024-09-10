Tigers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Tigers vs Rockies Game Info

Detroit Tigers (73-71) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-90)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: COLR

Tigers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-190) | COL: (+160)

DET: (-190) | COL: (+160) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128)

DET: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 4-6, 5.47 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 1-2, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Keider Montero (4-6) to the mound, while Bradley Blalock (1-2) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Montero's team is 9-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Montero's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Blalock's five starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 2-2 record in Blalock's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57.7%)

Tigers vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Rockies reveal Detroit as the favorite (-190) and Colorado as the underdog (+160) on the road.

Tigers vs Rockies Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Tigers are +106 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -128.

Tigers vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Rockies on Sept. 10, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 28, or 54.9%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won three of four games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 141 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 141 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 75-66-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 137 total times this season. They've finished 51-86 in those games.

Colorado has a 19-39 record (winning only 32.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 142 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-71-1).

The Rockies have put together a 69-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 115 hits and an OBP of .353, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .475.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Matt Vierling has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .305 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season. He's batting .259.

He is 60th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Vierling heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Colt Keith leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.380) powered by 29 extra-base hits.

Keith has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .211 with two walks and three RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 62 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .578.

Carpenter has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has racked up 133 hits, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .268 and slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with 155 hits and has a club-leading .465 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He is 41st in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ryan McMahon a has .334 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while batting .252.

