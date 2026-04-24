Tigers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Tigers vs Reds Game Info

Detroit Tigers (14-12) vs. Cincinnati Reds (16-9)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and DSN

Tigers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-134) | CIN: (+114)

DET: (-134) | CIN: (+114) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

DET: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 2-1, 3.30 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-2, 5.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Framber Valdez (2-1) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (0-2) will take the ball for the Reds. Valdez's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Abbott's starts. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in four of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Tigers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (56%)

Tigers vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -134 favorite despite being on the road.

Tigers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +128 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -154.

Tigers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Reds game on April 24 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 11 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won eight of 12 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 26 chances this season.

In 26 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 13-13-0 against the spread.

The Reds are 12-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Reds have played in 25 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-11-1).

The Reds have gone 15-10-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .907, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. He has a .319 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .359 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Riley Greene has eight doubles, two home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .289 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Greene has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 20 hits. He is batting .263 this season and nine of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Gleyber Torres has been key for Detroit with 22 hits, an OBP of .363 plus a slugging percentage of .290.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated a team-best OBP (.389) and slugging percentage (.615), and leads the Reds in hits (27, while batting .297).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is third in slugging.

Stewart takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with a .549 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average is 55th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 19th in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez has three doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .231.

Spencer Steer is hitting .221 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.

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