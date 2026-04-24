Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 24

Will Shohei Ohtani or Max Muncy go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +184 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+184 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Eloy Jimenez (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) George Valera (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Juan Brito (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Ozzie Albies (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

Mike Trout (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Lane Thomas (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Isaac Collins (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Starling Marte (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Kyle Karros (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Colton Cowser (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Coby Mayo (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox

James Wood (Nationals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 26 games (has homered in 38.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 26 games (has homered in 38.5% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 25 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 25 games (has homered in 40% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Everson Pereira (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Reese McGuire (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

Athletics at Texas Rangers

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Danny Jansen (Rangers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Henry Davis (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Matt Vierling (Tigers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Rece Hinds (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Javier Baez (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Houston Astros