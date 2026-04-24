MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 24
Will Paul Skenes strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Adrian Houser exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
- Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Colorado Rockies at New York Mets
- Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox
- Miles Mikolas (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Athletics at Texas Rangers
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
New York Yankees at Houston Astros
- Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances