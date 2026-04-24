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MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 24

Will Paul Skenes strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Adrian Houser exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

  • Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

  • Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

  • Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

  • Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox

  • Miles Mikolas (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Athletics at Texas Rangers

  • Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds

  • Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

  • Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants

  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

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