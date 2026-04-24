Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 24

Will Paul Skenes strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Adrian Houser exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 3.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox

Miles Mikolas (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Athletics at Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants