Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (10-10) vs. Boston Red Sox (8-11)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and DSN

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-176) | BOS: (+148)

DET: (-176) | BOS: (+148) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-104) | BOS: +1.5 (-115)

DET: -1.5 (-104) | BOS: +1.5 (-115) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 2-2, 2.22 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 1-1, 6.14 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (1-1, 6.14 ERA). Skubal's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Bello starts, the Red Sox have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Bello starts this season -- they lost both.

Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.1%)

Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Red Sox, Detroit is the favorite at -176, and Boston is +148 playing at home.

Tigers vs Red Sox Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Red Sox. The Tigers are -104 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -115.

The over/under for the Tigers versus Red Sox game on April 18 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

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Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.

Detroit has been listed as a favorite of -176 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 10-10-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Boston has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +148 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-9-0).

The Red Sox have a 6-13-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .898, fueled by an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .486. He has a .306 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a triple, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 15 hits. He is batting .268 this season and has seven extra-base hits. He's also slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is 63rd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Riley Greene is batting .254 with a .380 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Gleyber Torres has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has a slugging percentage of .529 and has 22 hits, both team-high figures for the Red Sox. He's batting .314 and with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 20th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Willson Contreras' .434 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .467.

His batting average is 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 56th in slugging.

Jarren Duran is hitting .172 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Roman Anthony has three doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while batting .232.

Tigers vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/17/2026: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/13/2025: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2025: 14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/31/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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