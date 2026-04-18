Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, up against the Atlanta Braves.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-11) vs. Atlanta Braves (13-7)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FOX

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | ATL: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | ATL: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+172) | ATL: +1.5 (-210)

PHI: -1.5 (+172) | ATL: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 2-1, 2.01 ERA vs Chris Sale (Braves) - 3-1, 3.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (2-1) to the mound, while Chris Sale (3-1) will take the ball for the Braves. Sanchez's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Braves have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Sale's starts. The Braves have not been a moneyline underdog when Sale starts this season.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (59.4%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +108 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Braves are +172 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -210.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Braves on April 18 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

This year Philadelphia has won seven of 17 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 19 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 4-15-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Atlanta has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-10-1).

The Braves have collected a 12-8-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 20 hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .557. All three of those stats are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 43rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Harper has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .209 with three doubles, six home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .369.

His batting average ranks 142nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.390) powered by six extra-base hits.

Turner has recorded a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Brandon Marsh is batting .290 with a .318 OBP and 11 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin has a .542 slugging percentage, which leads the Braves. He's batting .325 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He is 11th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Baldwin enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Matt Olson paces his team with 23 hits and a .393 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .299 while slugging .610.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 31st, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Dominic Smith has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .362.

Austin Riley has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .240.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

4/17/2026: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/30/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/28/2025: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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