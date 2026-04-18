Astros vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Cardinals Game Info

Houston Astros (8-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (11-8)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Cardinals.TV

Astros vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-124) | STL: (+106)

HOU: (-124) | STL: (+106) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+160) | STL: +1.5 (-194)

HOU: -1.5 (+160) | STL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 1-0, 5.87 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 1-1, 4.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Lance McCullers (1-0) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (1-1) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. McCullers' team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McCullers' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Pallante's three starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Pallante starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (59.8%)

Astros vs Cardinals Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +106 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Cardinals Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Astros are +160 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -194.

Astros vs Cardinals Over/Under

Astros versus Cardinals on April 18 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Astros have won in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 5-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 14 of 21 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 8-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 9-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 56.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, St. Louis has gone 6-4 (60%).

The Cardinals have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-7-1).

The Cardinals have gone 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.479), slugging percentage (.750) and total hits (24) this season. He has a .333 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Christian Walker has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .369.

His batting average ranks 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Jose Altuve has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .293/.404/.493.

Altuve heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Cam Smith is batting .264 with a .349 OBP and 10 RBI for Houston this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has a slugging percentage of .685 and has 23 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .315 and with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Jordan Walker enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with a double, six home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .292 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .388.

He is currently 36th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .232 with a double, three home runs and 13 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .398 OBP to lead his team.

Astros vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/17/2026: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/16/2025: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/14/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/4/2024: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/3/2024: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/29/2023: 14-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/27/2023: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!