Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-4) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-13)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-270) | COL: (+220)

LAD: (-270) | COL: (+220) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-176) | COL: +1.5 (+146)

LAD: -1.5 (-176) | COL: +1.5 (+146) Total: 11 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 2-0, 6.60 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-1, 7.30 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Emmet Sheehan (2-0) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (1-1). Sheehan and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sheehan and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Feltner's starts. The Rockies have a 1-2 record in Feltner's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (75.7%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -270 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +220 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Rockies are +146 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -176.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11 has been set for Dodgers-Rockies on April 18, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (78.9%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 4-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -270 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 19 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 11-8-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 35% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-13).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, Colorado has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-13-0).

The Rockies have collected a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 28 hits and an OBP of .453, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .691. He's batting .412.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in slugging.

Pages will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has seven doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's batting .282 and slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 49th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging in the majors.

Freeman enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .265 with a .515 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Kyle Tucker has two home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Tucker brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is batting .261 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks. He's slugging .630 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Moniak hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with two doubles and two walks.

Hunter Goodman paces his team with 17 hits and a .338 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .515.

His batting average is 73rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 37th in slugging.

T.J. Rumfield is batting .250 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Troy Johnston has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .273.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/10/2025: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/9/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/8/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/21/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/20/2025: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/19/2025: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 8/18/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/26/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)

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