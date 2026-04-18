Pirates vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Pirates vs Rays Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-8) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-8)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Rays.TV

Pirates vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-172) | TB: (+144)

PIT: (-172) | TB: (+144) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152)

PIT: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 3-1, 4.00 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-0, 1.13 ERA

The Pirates will call on Paul Skenes (3-1) against the Rays and Drew Rasmussen (1-0). Skenes and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rays have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Rasmussen's starts. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for two Rasmussen starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (52.5%)

Pirates vs Rays Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +144 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +126 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -152.

Pirates vs Rays Over/Under

Pirates versus Rays, on April 18, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Pirates vs Rays Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-1 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates are 13-7-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have put together a 5-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

Tampa Bay has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +144 or longer.

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Rays are 11-8-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.588) thanks to 10 extra-base hits. He has a .313 batting average and an on-base percentage of .382.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 15th in slugging.

Cruz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (20) this season while batting .286 with 11 extra-base hits. He's slugging .643 with an on-base percentage of .390.

His batting average ranks 44th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 28th, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Lowe has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .313 with 10 walks and nine runs scored.

Bryan Reynolds has three home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up an on-base percentage of .453, a slugging percentage of .554, and has 27 hits, all club-bests for the Rays (while batting .365).

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Diaz takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has two triples and three walks while hitting .342. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is currently sixth in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .214 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Junior Caminero is hitting .247 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Pirates vs Rays Head to Head

4/17/2026: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/1/2025: 7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/23/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/22/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2024: 10-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/4/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/3/2023: 8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/2/2023: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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