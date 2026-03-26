Tigers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 11:21 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers and the San Diego Padres meet for MLB Opening Day on Thursday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Padres Game Info

Detroit Tigers (0-0) vs. San Diego Padres (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and DSN

Tigers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | SD: (+110)

DET: (-130) | SD: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170)

DET: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal versus the Padres and Nick Pivetta. Skubal and his team were 15-19-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Skubal and his team won as favorites in 65.6% of his 32 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Pivetta and his team were 18-14-0 against the spread when he pitched. Pivetta and his team put together a 7-5 record in the 12 games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Tigers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.3%)

Tigers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Tigers, San Diego is the underdog at +110, and Detroit is -130 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Padres are -170 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +140.

Tigers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Padres on March 26 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

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Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Tigers won in 59, or 54.6%, of the 108 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Detroit won 49 of 85 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 162 games with a total last season.

The Padres went 34-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 48.6% of those games).

San Diego went 20-24 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (45.5%).

The Padres played in 163 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-90-3).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres collected 136 hits last season and finished with a .358 OBP.

Riley Greene finished with 155 hits and a slugging percentage of .493.

Spencer Torkelson ended his last campaign with 135 hits, an OBP of .333, plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Zach McKinstry slashed .259/.333/.438 and finished with an OPS of .771.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. put up a .368 on-base percentage last season while batting .268.

Manny Machado collected 169 hits and slugged .460.

Ramon Laureano had 26 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .281 last season.

Xander Bogaerts hit .263 with 30 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks.

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