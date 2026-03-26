Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE, MSG, and NBA TV

The New York Knicks (48-25) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (38-34) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 26, 2026 as 1-point favorites. The Hornets have won four games in a row. The over/under is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 222.5 -110 -106

Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (56.3%)

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a record of 37-35-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 44-27-1 this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 35 times out of 72 chances this season.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 38.9% of the time this year (28 of 72 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-13-0) than it has in road affairs (14-22-1).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 18 of 36 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 17 of 37 games (45.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Charlotte has a better winning percentage at home (.629, 22-12-1 record) than away (.595, 22-15-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have finished over 12 of 35 times at home (34.3%), and 16 of 37 on the road (43.2%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.2 points, 12 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.6% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.4 boards.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.7 points, 4.1 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 5 assists and 7.6 boards.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, LaMelo Ball gives the Hornets 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Kon Knueppel gives the Hornets 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hornets get 17.2 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Brandon Miller averages 20.3 points, 5 boards and 3.5 assists. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest (ninth in league).

The Hornets get 8.2 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

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