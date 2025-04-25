Tigers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Tigers vs Orioles Game Info

Detroit Tigers (15-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-14)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and MASN2

Tigers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

DET: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-196) | BAL: -1.5 (+162)

DET: +1.5 (-196) | BAL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 2-0, 2.70 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The Tigers will call on Jackson Jobe (2-0) versus the Orioles and Brandon Young. Jobe's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Jobe's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Young has started only one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Young starts this season.

Tigers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51.7%)

Tigers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Orioles, Detroit is the favorite at -116, and Baltimore is -102 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Orioles are +162 to cover, while the Tigers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Orioles Over/Under

The Tigers-Orioles game on April 26 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Tigers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won nine of 12 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 25 opportunities.

The Tigers are 15-10-0 against the spread in their 25 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won five of the 10 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Baltimore has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-8-2 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have put together an 8-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.571) and total hits (24) this season. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Zach McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.416) this season, fueled by 23 hits. He's batting .311 while slugging .459.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 21st, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .532 this season.

Gleyber Torres has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has accumulated 23 hits with a .433 on-base percentage and a .590 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .295.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Mullins takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .294 with a double, three home runs, 10 walks and four RBI.

Adley Rutschman has two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .205. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 121st, his on-base percentage is 105th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .283.

Jordan Westburg is batting .193 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.

