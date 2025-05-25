Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians.
Tigers vs Guardians Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (33-19) vs. Cleveland Guardians (28-22)
- Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025
- Time: 11:35 a.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: Roku
Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-240) | CLE: (+198)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (-110) | CLE: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 4-2, 2.87 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 2-2, 3.86 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (4-2) to the mound, while Logan Allen (2-2) will get the nod for the Guardians. Skubal and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team has been victorious in 77.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-2. The Guardians have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Allen's eight starts with a set spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Allen's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.
Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (67.5%)
Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Guardians reveal Detroit as the favorite (-240) and Cleveland as the underdog (+198) on the road.
Tigers vs Guardians Spread
- The Tigers are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -110 to cover.
Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under
- The Tigers-Guardians game on May 25 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Tigers have won in 21, or 70%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Detroit has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -240 or better.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have posted a record of 27-24-0 against the spread this season.
- The Guardians have gone 15-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.7% of those games).
- Cleveland has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +198 or longer.
- The Guardians have played in 48 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-24-2).
- The Guardians have a 23-25-0 record ATS this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (44) this season while batting .244 with 26 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .533.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 17th in slugging.
- Riley Greene has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 34 runs. He's batting .280 this season and slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- He is 39th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging in the majors.
- Kerry Carpenter has 49 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.314/.503.
- Carpenter takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Gleyber Torres has been key for Detroit with 39 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .417.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 55 hits. He's batting .306 and slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Ramirez brings a 16-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.
- Steven Kwan paces his team with a .378 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .442 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .322.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Carlos Santana is hitting .235 with four doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Kyle Manzardo has five doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .214.
Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head
- 5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
