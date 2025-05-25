Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (33-19) vs. Cleveland Guardians (28-22)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Coverage: Roku

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-240) | CLE: (+198)

DET: (-240) | CLE: (+198) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-110) | CLE: +1.5 (-110)

DET: -1.5 (-110) | CLE: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 4-2, 2.87 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 2-2, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (4-2) to the mound, while Logan Allen (2-2) will get the nod for the Guardians. Skubal and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team has been victorious in 77.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-2. The Guardians have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Allen's eight starts with a set spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Allen's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (67.5%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Guardians reveal Detroit as the favorite (-240) and Cleveland as the underdog (+198) on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -110 to cover.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

The Tigers-Guardians game on May 25 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 21, or 70%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -240 or better.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 27-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have gone 15-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.7% of those games).

Cleveland has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +198 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 48 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-24-2).

The Guardians have a 23-25-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (44) this season while batting .244 with 26 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Riley Greene has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 34 runs. He's batting .280 this season and slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 39th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging in the majors.

Kerry Carpenter has 49 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.314/.503.

Carpenter takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Gleyber Torres has been key for Detroit with 39 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 55 hits. He's batting .306 and slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Ramirez brings a 16-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .378 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .442 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .322.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Carlos Santana is hitting .235 with four doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Kyle Manzardo has five doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .214.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

