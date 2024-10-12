Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 5 on Oct. 12
Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.
The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS.
Tigers vs Guardians Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (86-76) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 1:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: Max
Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-124) | CLE: (+106)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 6 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 18-4, 2.39 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 2-2, 2.72 ERA
The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA) against the Guardians and Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA). Skubal and his team are 17-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skubal's team has a record of 15-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 5-4-0 record against the spread in Boyd's starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in four of Boyd's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.
Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (53%)
Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline
- Cleveland is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -124 favorite on the road.
Tigers vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Guardians are -178 to cover, and the Tigers are +150.
Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under
- A total of 6 runs has been set for the Tigers-Guardians contest on Oct. 12, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.
Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (58.3%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 30-16 when favored by -124 or more this year.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 163 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 90-73-0 in 163 games with a line this season.
- The Guardians have won 26 of the 59 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.1%).
- Cleveland has a 13-23 record (winning only 36.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.
- The Guardians have played in 163 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-83-9).
- The Guardians have an 86-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene has 134 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .479. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Greene will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with three walks and an RBI.
- Matt Vierling is batting .257 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 61st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.
- Colt Keith has hit 13 homers with a team-high .380 SLG this season.
- Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 75 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .587.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has accumulated 173 hits with a .537 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .335.
- He is 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.
- Steven Kwan has accumulated a team-best .368 on-base percentage.
- Andres Gimenez has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .252.
Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head
- 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/24/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/23/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/22/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
