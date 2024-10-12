Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 5 on Oct. 12

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (86-76) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Time: 1:08 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Coverage: Max

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-124) | CLE: (+106)

DET: (-124) | CLE: (+106) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-178)

DET: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-178) Total: 6 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 18-4, 2.39 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 2-2, 2.72 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA) against the Guardians and Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA). Skubal and his team are 17-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skubal's team has a record of 15-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 5-4-0 record against the spread in Boyd's starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in four of Boyd's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (53%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -124 favorite on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Guardians are -178 to cover, and the Tigers are +150.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 6 runs has been set for the Tigers-Guardians contest on Oct. 12, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (58.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 30-16 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 163 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 90-73-0 in 163 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 26 of the 59 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.1%).

Cleveland has a 13-23 record (winning only 36.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 163 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-83-9).

The Guardians have an 86-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 134 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .479. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Greene will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with three walks and an RBI.

Matt Vierling is batting .257 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualified hitters, he is 61st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Colt Keith has hit 13 homers with a team-high .380 SLG this season.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 75 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .587.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated 173 hits with a .537 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Josh Naylor is hitting .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has accumulated a team-best .368 on-base percentage.

Andres Gimenez has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .252.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

